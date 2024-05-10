Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,087 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.8% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 35,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,738,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,836,000 after acquiring an additional 79,191 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 111,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $616,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,408,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,571,544. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $69.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

