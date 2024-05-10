Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.94 EPS

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.94), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $110.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 53.86%. Cannae’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Cannae Stock Performance

Shares of CNNE traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.64. 265,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,335. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.91. Cannae has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cannae from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Insider Transactions at Cannae

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $588,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,824.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $1,041,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,377,920.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $588,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,367 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,824.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,050 shares of company stock worth $2,104,039. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

