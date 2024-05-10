Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 65.64%. The business had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.
Benson Hill Stock Performance
Shares of BHIL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 253,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,987. Benson Hill has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.19.
Benson Hill Company Profile
