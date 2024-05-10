The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,306 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.0% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 59,096 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 10.8% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.56. 1,689,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,071,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $102.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.29.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

