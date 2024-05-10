Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.42.
Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health
In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Elevance Health Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:ELV traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $539.96. The stock had a trading volume of 469,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,245. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $515.92 and a 200 day moving average of $490.89. The company has a market capitalization of $125.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $543.13.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.
Elevance Health Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.
Elevance Health Company Profile
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
