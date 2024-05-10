Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Has $6.33 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,303 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 3.7% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.7% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in Visa by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 3,722 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Visa by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 7,610 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.23. 2,513,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,916,367. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.56 and a 200-day moving average of $266.53. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

