Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,485,975. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,876.96.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $25.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,805.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,220. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,456.93 and a one year high of $3,918.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,538.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3,422.57. The company has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

