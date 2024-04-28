Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 69 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after acquiring an additional 103,829 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $723,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $335.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $246.26 and a 12-month high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

