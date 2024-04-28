Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $267,000 Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 113.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 45.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 53,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE HIG opened at $95.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.05 and a twelve month high of $103.64. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,201 shares in the company, valued at $735,137.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,201 shares in the company, valued at $735,137.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,501 shares of company stock worth $10,141,126 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

