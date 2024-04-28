Truist Financial Corp Has $56.19 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,934,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815,568 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $56,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 94.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,042.6% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.72 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

