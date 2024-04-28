IAG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 73 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 13,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $14,524,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $503.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $514.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.62. The company has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $374.52 and a 1-year high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

