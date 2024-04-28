Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.3% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 22,615 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $263,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $162.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.13. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

