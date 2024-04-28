Truist Financial Corp Sells 25,586 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,586 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.52% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $70,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $119.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.84. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $125.64. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

