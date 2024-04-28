Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Has $135,000 Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAE. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $115,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.87. 769,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,838. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.65.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

