Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,528,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,725 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $62,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.54.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

