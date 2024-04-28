Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $28,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3,877.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 153,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 149,296 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 231,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after buying an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 407,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,111,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,953. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.84. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0913 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

