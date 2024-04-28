Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.48 and a 1-year high of $61.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.38.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

