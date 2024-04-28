Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Purchases 108 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $327.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $331.14 and its 200 day moving average is $307.95. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $241.20 and a 12 month high of $340.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.