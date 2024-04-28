Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 270.2% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

DFEV traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $26.37. The stock had a trading volume of 53,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,229. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $26.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77. The company has a market cap of $577.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.80.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

