Cornerstone Capital Inc. Has $9.47 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,948,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 354.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,411,000. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP lifted its position in Charter Communications by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 177,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,200,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $254.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $281.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.46. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $458.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.80.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

