StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ADXS opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.63. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter.
About Ayala Pharmaceuticals
Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.
