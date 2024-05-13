Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APGE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $87.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apogee Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

Apogee Therapeutics stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.79. Apogee Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $72.29.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

