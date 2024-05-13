YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the April 15th total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YS Biopharma stock. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new position in YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 307,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Superstring Capital Management LP owned 0.33% of YS Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get YS Biopharma alerts:

YS Biopharma Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:YS opened at $0.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. YS Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59.

YS Biopharma Company Profile

YS Biopharma Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of product targeting PIKA rabies vaccine, PIKA recombinant COVID-19 vaccine, and PIKA YS-ON-001.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YS Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YS Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.