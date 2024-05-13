StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 million, a P/E ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.55. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $7.62.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 2.52%.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

