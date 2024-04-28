Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $346,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $226,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $129.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.53. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

