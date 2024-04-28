JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Target Price to $63.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WBS. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.23.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.33. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $53.39.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In related news, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $548,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $548,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $697,005.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,095. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Webster Financial by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Articles

