Analyzing LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) and reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE)

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) and reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and reAlpha Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LuxUrban Hotels -69.25% -11.23% -0.28% reAlpha Tech 2,124.92% 23.53% 19.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.5% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of reAlpha Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 72.0% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LuxUrban Hotels $113.40 million 0.38 -$78.52 million ($2.13) -0.48 reAlpha Tech $310,000.00 155.13 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and reAlpha Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

reAlpha Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LuxUrban Hotels.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LuxUrban Hotels and reAlpha Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 2 0 3.00 reAlpha Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

LuxUrban Hotels currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 628.16%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than reAlpha Tech.

Summary

LuxUrban Hotels beats reAlpha Tech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington D.C., Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc. and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc. in November 2022. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About reAlpha Tech

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, focuses on developing, utilizing, and commercializing real-estate focused artificial intelligence (AI). The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The Platform Services segment offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry. The Rental Business segment focuses on purchasing properties for syndication, which is powered by its platform services technologies. The company was formerly known as reAlpha Asset Management Inc. and changed its name to reAlpha Tech Corp. in March 2023. reAlpha Tech Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dublin, Ohio.

