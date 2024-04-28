Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 189.7% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:EQRR opened at $59.85 on Friday. Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF has a one year low of $45.18 and a one year high of $62.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF alerts:

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2683 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF

About Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQRR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 5,280.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 46,208 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $956,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF in the third quarter worth about $581,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 88.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.