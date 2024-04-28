Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 189.7% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
NASDAQ:EQRR opened at $59.85 on Friday. Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF has a one year low of $45.18 and a one year high of $62.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.36.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2683 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.
The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.
