United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Raised to $160.00 at Bank of America

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on UPS. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.23.

NYSE UPS opened at $147.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $192.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.93.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $210,000. Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.5% during the first quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 25,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $131,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 38,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

