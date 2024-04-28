Insider Selling: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) VP Sells $680,000.00 in Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $14.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,794,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,066,000 after purchasing an additional 62,674 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $5,261,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,000,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 141,410 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 374,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 249,356 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

