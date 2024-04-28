Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Cut to C$20.25

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$21.25 to C$20.25 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Laurentian upped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$19.98.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Performance

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Shares of MI.UN stock opened at C$14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.55. The firm has a market cap of C$594.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

