PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a growth of 232.9% from the March 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PainReform Price Performance

PRFX opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. PainReform has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $26.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PainReform stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 10.90% of PainReform as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

About PainReform

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the reformulation of established therapeutics and provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for pain treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy and second trial for pain treatment of hernia repair operations.

