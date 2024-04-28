Reviewing Orchestra BioMed (OBIO) and Its Peers

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) is one of 228 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Orchestra BioMed to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Orchestra BioMed and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchestra BioMed -1,779.71% -58.32% -41.47% Orchestra BioMed Competitors -756.86% -139.08% -28.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Orchestra BioMed and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchestra BioMed 0 0 2 0 3.00 Orchestra BioMed Competitors 1594 4305 8429 223 2.50

Risk & Volatility

Orchestra BioMed currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 287.24%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 29.08%. Given Orchestra BioMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Orchestra BioMed is more favorable than its competitors.

Orchestra BioMed has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchestra BioMed’s competitors have a beta of 1.38, meaning that their average stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orchestra BioMed and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Orchestra BioMed $2.76 million -$49.12 million -2.93 Orchestra BioMed Competitors $1.06 billion $4.34 million -7.99

Orchestra BioMed’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Orchestra BioMed. Orchestra BioMed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.6% of Orchestra BioMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Orchestra BioMed competitors beat Orchestra BioMed on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Orchestra BioMed Company Profile

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease. Its products also comprise FreeHold devices and minimally invasive surgery devices. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the development and commercialization of BackBeat CNT for the treatment of HTN in patients indicated for a cardiac pacemaker; and a strategic collaboration with Terumo Medical Corporation for the development and commercialization of Virtue SAB for the treatment of coronary and peripheral artery disease. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. is based in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

