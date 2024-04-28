Bank of America Upgrades Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $220.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TSLA. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a sell rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.70.

Get Tesla alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $168.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.7% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 728,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $182,352,000 after purchasing an additional 25,943 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 776,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $193,935,000 after buying an additional 81,729 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.