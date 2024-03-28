CPA Asset Management LLC Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

CPA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 151,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,054 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 2.6% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $30.21. 430,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,259. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $30.27.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.