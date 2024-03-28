Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Bought by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 75,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 66,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,064,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,753,000 after acquiring an additional 24,694 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NULV traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.74. 68,798 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.27.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

