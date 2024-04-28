Addison Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Addison Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGV. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 635.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 219,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,710,000 after acquiring an additional 190,073 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,274,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,229,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,018,000 after purchasing an additional 112,353 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,780,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,493,000 after buying an additional 90,134 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.88. The company had a trading volume of 148,509 shares. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.21.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

