LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Acquires 26,436 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,436 shares during the period. RTX accounts for about 2.4% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $15,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.12.

RTX Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,115,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,979,193. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.