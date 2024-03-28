LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 3,746 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the period. Watsco makes up about 3.1% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned about 0.12% of Watsco worth $20,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.00.

Watsco Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WSO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $433.90. The stock had a trading volume of 73,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,411. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.79 and a 52 week high of $441.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $399.48 and a 200 day moving average of $390.86.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

