Golden State Equity Partners Sells 964 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Golden State Equity Partners lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Amgen were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,589,900,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 486.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 899,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,997,000 after purchasing an additional 745,929 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,043,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,580,000 after purchasing an additional 626,810 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,079,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,213,000 after purchasing an additional 518,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,716,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $782,288,000 after purchasing an additional 490,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $269.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.52.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $329.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.95.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

