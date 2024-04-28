Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.80-10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.1-38.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.51 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.800-10.100 EPS.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,041,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,853. The company has a market capitalization of $125.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.18 and its 200 day moving average is $196.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $219.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.