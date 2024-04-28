Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Raised by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $99,908,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,438,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $355,451,000 after buying an additional 4,870,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2,463.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,443,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after buying an additional 4,270,461 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,121.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,965,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,750,000 after buying an additional 3,640,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 68.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,696,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,441,000 after buying an additional 2,317,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $18.68. 9,415,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,001,248. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

