AGCO Co. Plans Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

AGCO has increased its dividend by an average of 20.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. AGCO has a payout ratio of 9.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AGCO to earn $11.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.25. 952,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99. AGCO has a 12-month low of $105.77 and a 12-month high of $140.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AGCO will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGCO. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGCO

About AGCO

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.