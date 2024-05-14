Gratus Capital LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $204.73. 18,522,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,452,457. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.20.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

