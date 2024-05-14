Gratus Capital LLC Buys 17,754 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,704 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,754 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 1.0% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.15.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $5.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $616.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,083,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,590. The stock has a market cap of $265.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.61 and a 52 week high of $639.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $603.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $535.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

