Wambolt & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,871,000 after purchasing an additional 972,908 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,246,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,887,000 after purchasing an additional 393,338 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.40. 712,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,062. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.45 and a 200 day moving average of $62.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

