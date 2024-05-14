Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after buying an additional 11,938 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $343.82. 656,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,839. The firm has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.20 and its 200 day moving average is $319.94. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $252.83 and a 1 year high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

