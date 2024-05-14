Wambolt & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SLF stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $50.68. 1,289,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,740. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Further Reading

