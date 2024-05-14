iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $9,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,493,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,688,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,264,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,613,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,123,000 after buying an additional 273,920 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,011.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after buying an additional 260,607 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.87. 221,281 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

