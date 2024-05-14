Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $35,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,565,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,248,794. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.79. The company has a market capitalization of $240.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $77.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

